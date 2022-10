Those who say or imply that the current crisis is more dangerous than the CMC: Rationale for their assessment:

Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden: “We are in a situation potentially more dangerous than the Cuban missile crisis.” (WP, 10.10.22) “We are faced with a leader in the Kremlin who might actually mean what he says about this being a struggle for ‘life or death.’ We must do our utmost to deter Moscow—and all those there in positions to influence events— rom the ultimate insanity.” (WP, 10.10.22)

Stephen Cimbala, Penn State Brandywine, and Lawrence Korb, Center for American Progress : “The likelihood of a deliberate or miscalculated escalation to nuclear first use is now as great, or greater, than it was during the fateful Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.” (Just Security, 04.12.22) “First, the initial five weeks of fighting left Russian military leadership short of their objective of taking Kyiv and toppling the Zelensky government. ...

Second, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s unsuccessful scheme to deploy Russian nuclear missiles to Cuba was eventually the source of his undoing two years later as leader of the USSR ...

A third aspect of the Ukraine crisis that makes it potentially more dangerous than the Cuban missile crisis is the nature of communications technology and its influence on public and media opinion now compared to the situation in 1962. ...

Fourth, the Cuban missile crisis took place in a world order dominated by two nuclear superpowers—the United States and the Soviet Union. ...

Fifth, history matters. Leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union in 1962 came from the World War II generation. ...

Sixth, nuclear deterrence depends upon a rational model of decision-making, but states in conflict may bring different rationalities to the table. ...

Seventh, nuclear weapons do not easily lend themselves to piecemeal or disaggregated use for messaging purposes.”

Rose Gottemoeller, Stanford University: Russia’s “leading figures, especially President Vladimir Putin, have engaged in egregious nuclear saber-rattling that has been unheard of since the Cuban Missile Crisis, sixty years ago this October. Russia is behaving like a big nuclear pariah state.” ( Senate.gov , 09.20.22)

While the Cuban Missile Crisis featured Washington and Moscow brandishing big intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, “[i]n the Ukraine crisis so far, the emphasis has been on tactical weapons use, either in a nuclear demonstration strike or against a single target or a few targets on Ukrainian territory.” ( Politico , 10.07.22)

Sergei Karaganov, Russia’s Higher School of Economics : “When we had the Cuban Missile Crisis, we still dealt with responsible politicians who had gone through the Second World War. Now the level of political elites in the West is incomparably lower.” (Rossiiskaya Gazeta, 04.18.22 ) “We are living through a prolonged Cuban missile crisis. And I do not see people of the caliber of Kennedy and his entourage on the other side.” (NYT, 07.19.22)

Nina Khrushcheva, New School: “We’re past Khrushchev,” she said, and pointed out that the Cuban missile crisis lasted only 13 days. The war in Ukraine is now in its 8th month. (Yahoo News, 10.11.22) “Putin seems to be more interested in not blinking than in getting out of the crisis.” Khrushchev “understood the human terms” of a potential conflict with the United States and never wanted the Cold War to lapse into mutual assured destruction. (Yahoo News, 10.11.22)

John Mearsheimer, University of Chicago: “I think it’s actually more dangerous than the Cuban Missile Crisis, which is not to minimize the danger of that crisis.” (American Committee for U.S.-Russia Accord, 04.18.22) “I think … what we have here is a war between the United States and Russia and there’s no end in sight. I cannot think of how this can end in the near future. ... And I think there’s a serious danger of nuclear escalation here.” (American Committee for U.S.-Russia Accord, 04.18.22)

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council: The Cuban Missile Crisis had a "sobering effect on everyone—the leadership of the United States of America, NATO, the Soviet Union, the Warsaw Pact." “At that time there really was a Cold War, now the situation in some ways, in my opinion, is worse than then.” (Sputnik, 03.26.22) “At that time our opponents did not try to bring the situation in the Soviet Union to a boiling point with such a degree of fury” as they do now. (Sputnik, 03.26.22)

George Will, Washington Post: “The nuclear threat may be graver now than in the Cuban Missile Crisis.” (WP, 10.12.22) “Vladimir Putin’s nuclear arsenal is immensely more varied and formidable than Khrushchev’s. And Putin’s frenzy intensifies as his Ukraine blunder reveals the hollowness of the great-power strutting it was intended to validate.” (WP, 10.12.22)

Andy Weber, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense: “This crisis is more dangerous than the Cuban missile crisis.” (Politico, 10.07.22) There wasn’t a “hot war” in 1962 like there is now and Russia’s military doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons when faced with an existential threat, “which is how he [Putin] has defined Ukraine.” (Politico, 10.07.22)