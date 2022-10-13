Those who say or imply that the CMC was more dangerous than the current crisis: Rationale for their assessment:

Graham Allison, Harvard University: “October marks the 60th anniversary of the most dangerous crisis in recorded history.” (Arms Control Today, October 2022) “I agree strongly with President Biden when he said last week: ‘For first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of the nuclear weapon if things continue down the path they’ve been going.’ While this has not yet reached the level of risk in the Cuban Missile Crisis (where JFK judged the likelihood of nuclear war as ‘between one and three and even’) it has become the most dangerous confrontation in which nuclear weapons could potentially be used that we’ve had between the U.S. and the Soviet Union/Russia since.” (Graham Allison’s 10.12.22 response to RM) “The technologies of the day through which these communications were transmitted took 11 hours. In a case where messages were being sent about urgent issues, such delay obviously risked catastrophe.” (Arms Control Today, October 2022)

Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to U.S.: Russia and the U.S. "have not yet reached the peak of tension that existed 60 years ago.” (Kommersant, 10.13.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.



Alexei Arbatov, Russia’s IMEMO: “The USSR and the U.S. approached the brink of nuclear war. I would not say that we are now standing as close [as during the CMC], but, unfortunately, there is no movement in the opposite direction yet. On the contrary, step by step, Russia and the United States with their allies are moving toward a cliff. At the last moment, the USSR and the U.S. were able to move away from the dangerous line. How it will be now is unclear.” (Kommersant, 10.13.22) Arbatov’s explanation of the differences between the CMC and today’s crises speak to some of the reasons why today’s situation may not be as dangerous: First, the USSR deployed nuclear weapons on Cuba’s territory. "There are no nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine today."

Second, while the CMC lasted 13 days and resulted in one death, “[t]he current conflict has been going on for more than seven months, tens of thousands of people have died.”

Third, in the 1960s “the United States could win a nuclear war … Now the situation is different. Everyone recognizes that there can be no winner in a nuclear war and therefore it should never be waged."

Fourth, there was no arms control regime in 1962. ( Kommersant , 10.13.22)

Tulsi Gabbard, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Daniel L. Davis, Defense Priorities: “The world is already at a greater risk of nuclear war than at any time since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.” (FP, 06.27.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Matthew Bunn, Harvard University: “This is the worst danger of nuclear weapons being used since the Cuban Missile Crisis.” (Boston Globe, 10.13.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Angus King, U.S. Senator: “I believe this is the most dangerous moment, right now, this week, since the Cuban Missile Crisis.” (Maine Public, 03.16.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Fyodor Lukyanov, Russia in Global Affairs: “That period was indeed the most dangerous and it included not only the Caribbean crisis, but also others.” (Russia in Global Affairs, 07.28.22)3 Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Igor Kopytin, Russian war historian: “Now there is a game of nerves. This can be compared to the Caribbean crisis of 1962, when mental red lines that could not be crossed were set.” (Postimees, 03.14.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Ernest Moniz, co-chair and CEO of NTI: “Regrettably, the 10th [NPT] Review Conference ... concluded without agreement on a final document after the Russian Federation blocked a consensus outcome. … It is another indication of the dangerous moment we face—where the risk of use of nuclear weapons is as high as at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.” (NTI, 08.27.22) “Heightened tensions among nuclear weapon states pose an increased risk of miscalculation and escalation to nuclear war, with catastrophic humanitarian consequences.” (NTI, 08.27.22)

Reid Pauly, Brown University: “We are not yet at the level of risk that we saw during the Cuban missile crisis, when events began to slip out of control. But the trajectory is not good.” (Yahoo News, 10.11.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Steven Pifer, Brookings/CISAC: “Washington and Moscow find themselves at the most contentious point in their relations since the early 1980s and perhaps since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.” (CISAC, 05.23.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Sergey Radchenko, Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (The Atlantic, 03.23.22) Radchenko pinpointed the decision by the U.S. and NATO to explicitly rule out engaging in a direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine as the main reason the current war is less perilous than both the Cuban missile crisis and the lower-profile 1983 Able Archer incident. (The Atlantic, 03.23.22)

Jack Reed, U.S. Senate Armed Services Chair: “We’re in a situation that we have not seen since the Cuban [missile] crisis.” (Politico, 10.11.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator: called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “the most dangerous moment in 60 years.” (Twitter, 02.27.22) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Ivan Safranchuk of MGIMO: “Russia and the United States have already descended to the lowest level of relations. But even the Ukrainian crisis did not become a ‘Caribbean’ one. You can, of course, expect that the ‘real Caribbean’ is yet to come.” (Russia in Global Affairs, 2022) Didn’t offer explicit explanation.

Mary Elise Sarotte, Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (paraphrased by interviewer): Certain dynamics that made the Cuban missile crisis so treacherous are, at this point, absent in the conflict over Ukraine. (The Atlantic, 03.23.22) Whereas the 1962 incident was sparked by the U.S. discovery of Soviet efforts to deploy nuclear-capable ballistic missiles to Cuba, today Russia has not taken a comparable step to directly threaten vital American interests, such as relocating “nuclear missiles closer to the U.S. or West,” Mary Elise Sarotte … told me [interviewer Uri Friedman]. (The Atlantic, 03.23.22)