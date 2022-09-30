“There is similarity [between the CMC and the current crisis]. As in 1962, so now it is about creating direct threats to Russia's security right on our borders. ... The difference is that back in 1962, N.S. Khrushchev and J. Kennedy found the strength to show responsibility and wisdom, and now we do not see such readiness on the part of Washington and its satellites.”

“There is similarity [between the CMC and the current crisis]. As in 1962, so now it is about creating direct threats to Russia's security right on our borders. ... The difference is that back in 1962, N.S. Khrushchev and J. Kennedy found the strength to show responsibility and wisdom, and now we do not see such readiness on the part of Washington and its satellites.”