According to the Institute for the Study of War’s Oct. 27

wrap-up,

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in northeastern

Kharkiv

Oblast and along the

Kreminna-Lysychansk

line. Russian forces also continued to make defensive preparations along the east bank of the Dnipro River in

Kherson Oblast

where Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground assaults. Pro-war Russian Telegram channels

Starshe Eddu

(Elder than Edda) and Dva Mayora (Two Majors)

cl aimed

that the Ukrainian attack on

Kreminna was foiled on Oct. 28 and that Russian forces continued to hold ground in the Kherson region in spite of ongoing Ukrainian attacks there. Fighting also continued in the area of the Donetsk region towns of

Bakhmut

and

Soledar

as of Oct. 28, according to both Dva Mayora and

Rybar