Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, claimed Oct. 25 that Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the agency “assumes” the Russians “are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at” the plant.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Oct. 24 he had

invited U.N. inspectors

to establish that Ukraine had “nothing to hide.” (

NYT

, 10.25.22,

, 10.25.22)