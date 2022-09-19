“On the face of it, those young married men with no emotional response to the war were just as likely as anyone else to say they support the war … But 26% of those men avoided the question altogether … While there is not enough data to provide a precise estimate, statistical analysis shows that young, married, 'unemotional' men are significantly more likely than any other category to keep their opinions about the war to themselves … For Putin, then, asking young men to commit their lives to a flagging war effort is risky—not only because it might not bring benefits on the battlefield, but because it is likely to provoke many of those men into outright opposition to the war itself. For the war's opponents, on the other hand, appealing to young married men looks like the clearest route to stymying Putin's plans.”