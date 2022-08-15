Axelrod: “How does this end, this protracted war [in Ukraine] and how should it end? ... What does it mean for the rules-based order of the world for one country to go in and snatch another?” Kissinger: “I think the administration is correct in exactly that. And I basically agree with the measures they have taken to resist it because it was necessary to demonstrate that Russia does not have the right or the possibility of imposing it forever by military rule.”

Axelrod: “How does this end, this protracted war [in Ukraine] and how should it end? ... What does it mean for the rules-based order of the world for one country to go in and snatch another?” Kissinger: “I think the administration is correct in exactly that. And I basically agree with the measures they have taken to resist it because it was necessary to demonstrate that Russia does not have the right or the possibility of imposing it forever by military rule.”